‘Soul Train Friday’ at Maverick Boys and Girls Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo held a “Soul Train Friday” presentation.

This happens every Friday after the club serves a hot meal to its members.

Around 300 kids and 20 staff members gather in the gym to take turns dancing to their favorite songs.

Today they invited a superior health plan after receiving a $5,000 donation.

“We serve over 500 kids every single day doing what we do because these kids need a place to go. We’ve got working parents who need help with child care. We’re excited about the future and reaching out to more kids but we are tickled with the kids we have here,” said CEO of Maverick Boys and Girls Club, Donna Soria.