Soon to be brides pack Amarillo Civic Center for The Bridal Show Of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Soon-to-be brides packed the Amarillo Civic Center for the Bridal Show of Amarillo as they get ready for their weddings.

Producer and owner of the Bridal Show of Amarillo, Samarah Meils said the bridal show has been around since 1987.

Meils said they didn’t have any bridals show until August of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s nice to get back to doing shows again.

“It’s nice to get back to having our January show. Our January show is typically our largest shows and the one that is most needed for planning for summer and fall weddings,” said Meils.

The show run from Noon to 4 PM on Sunday.

She added the advantage of having a bridal show after the holidays is all the newly engaged people planning their wedding.

“A lot of people are planning on getting married in the summer and in the fall are in the midst of planning right now, so this is a great time to come out and find those things you may need,” said Meils.

Meils added wedding parties can find all sorts of things that are needed for the wedding.

“We have everything from venues to bakeries, travel agencies, photographers, you name it, we have it here,” said Meils.

One of those brides looking for a certain something was Caroline Preston, who is getting married this summer.

I am mainly looking for people to help me get it all together. We still need to get floral, we need to do cake, we kind of have the place, but we need help getting the place set up and just people to help keep my sanity,” said Preston.

Along with Preston, Katie Chavez was looking for vendors to assist with her wedding as she only had a venue.

“We are really interested in people that can decorate, cakes, photography a big thing and we really found everything today,” said Chavez.

The Bridal Show of Amarillo will be hosting their next show in August.

Meils added they were also supporting the Coffee Memorial Blood Center by hosting a blood drive at the event and ADVO with a silent auction with all proceeds going to them.