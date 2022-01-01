Sons of Serendip to perform live in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Live On Stage, Inc. and the Pampa Community Center Association said Sons of Serendip will be part of their 2021 – 2022 Concert Season.

They said the vocal/instrumental quartet will perform at the M.K. Brown Auditorium in Pampa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. Season tickets for the concert series and single tickets for the concert are available for the following prices:

$35 (season tickets for adults)

$50 (season tickets for couples)

$5 (season tickets for students grades 6-12)

$10 (single concert tickets for adults)

Free (single concert tickets for children and students with adult holder)

Live On States also said that “season subscriptions include reciprocal tickets for concerts in Borger and Plainview.”

According to a press release, Sons of Serendip were finalists on season 9 of America’s Got Talent. Their music features harp, piano, cello, and vocals. They are known for presenting unique orchestral acoustic interpretations of pop music. You can watch them performing here.

For more information about Live on Stage, Inc., you can click here, or call 806-665-9432