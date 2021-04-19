Sonic Youth co-founder and wife create immersive art gallery at West Texas A&M University

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Art Program Director Jon Revett describes what awaits you in the Dord Fitz Formal Art Gallery in WT’s Mary Moody Northern Hall as “ephemeral, interesting and entertaining.”

It is called “Yesterday Was a Year Ago (I Don’t Want a Future, I Want a Present)” and was put together by Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ranaldo and his wife Leah Singer, who Revett has established a relationship with over the past 20 years.

“They have a pretty good finger on the pulse of the history of video art in New York City, specifically Leah who was in the roots of it in the 80s and 90s. That conversation kind of grew and grew and grew and I asked them if they wanted to participate or if they wanted to curate something or if they actually wanted to do their own project and that’s kind of what we settled on,” said Revett.

Revett said visitors will experience quite the show.

“The year of images of during the COVID pandemic. The show isn’t specifically about COVID but sort of about that timeframe,” said Revett.

“In the course of the last month we basically chose all these things from the last year and made a bunch of little independent movies,” said Lee Ranaldo, Sonic Youth Co-Founder.

Revett said the gallery, which is done completely by remote, is unique and stands out for a number of reasons.

“Though it is a series and sequence of different loops of video and audio, it actually changes. The way it sequences is completely random so every moment you walk into the gallery is a new moment. This work is sort of about that long strange year and kind of a reminder that there’s still beautiful moments in stressful times,” said Revett.

The exhibit will be on view through April 24.

The gallery’s hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to check out Revett’s full interview with Ranaldo and singer, click here.