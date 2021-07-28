Some Xcel customers experiencing outages as mobile transformer installation continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy said some its customers have experienced power outages as its crews continue installing a mobile transformer.

Xcel said its crews are continuing to work on installing a mobile transformer at the Lawrence Park Substation near Georgia Street and Southwest 26th Avenue, Xcel saying the process has caused some customers to experience momentary outages.

The company said it is expecting these issues to clear up once the mobile is up and running on July 29.

Xcel said the mobile transformer was brought in after one of the substation’s transformer began to malfunction

Lawrence Park serves a large portion of west-central Amarillo, and work will start in the coming weeks on a $20.1 million expansion at Lawrence Park to boost the reliability of the local grid and add capacity for continued growth. The substation was built in the early 1960s said Xcel.

Xcel also said these issues are not related to the outages in northwest Amarillo near Gem Lake Road, which was caused by a failure on a capacitor bank, which is used to regulate voltage.