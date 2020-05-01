Some local restaurants are choosing to not reopen at this time

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Friday, May 1, several restaurants will be opening their doors to the public, as part of Governor Abbott’s phase one to reopen Texas. However, some have decided to keep their dining area closed.

“We feel that it’s not quite safe enough for us to do that at this time there’s so many cases still being reported feel like it’s my responsibility to protect my employees, my family, and everybody in my community,” Mary Martinez, Owner of La Frontera, explained.

Martinez said at this time her priority is to ensure that her employees and customers feel safe. Many of which say they support her choice.

“I am very very blessed. my customers are very supportive,” Martinez said.

For some restaurants, safety is just one of the reasons they will not be opening their doors.



“When the dining rooms closed down we lost most of our front of the house staff and some they want to stay self quarantined or maybe they have families at home that have been exposed to the virus,” Brian Kelleher, owner of 575 Pizzeria, stated.

Currently, new hires are not an option when it is not an ideal time to train a new employee, especially when things keep changing.

“Almost every day seems to be like a change or we’ve got to try something new or take something at this angle or try it again from another direction,” Kelleher, said.

For now, the dining area will remain closed for a few local restaurants but people are encouraged to keep the orders coming for curbside pick up.

