Some local churches choose to keep doors closed this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Pastor Thomas D. Sands at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Amarillo is choosing to keep doors closed for upcoming Sunday services.

“Mt. Zion has stood 109 years, we’ve stood through the Flu Pandemic in 1918 and God is going to see us through this Covid 19,” Sands explained. “Our church comprises of members who are dealing with diabetes and are elderly at this particular point of time it’s just not safe for them to be in worship.”

In the meantime, Pastor Sands said he will continue to connect with members online.

“We’ve been doing conference call where members can call in on Sundays and Wednesdays at our designated time,” Sands added.

Mt. Zion isn’t the only local church choosing to wait to invite members back to its place of worship.

Pastor Jimmy Witcher at Trinity Fellowship Church announced their plan on Facebook.

“So when we think about our regular weekend services, phase one of the governor’s plan we will be doing digital distribution only,” Witcher explained in the Facebook live video.

While Trinity is also sticking with online services for now, the Pastor did share a future plan.

“Whenever we go into phase two we will have limited seating capacity,” Witcher explained. “Then hopefully, Lord willing, June sometime early summer we will move into phase three and we can remove many of these restrictions and we can get back to gathering together with more freedom.”

