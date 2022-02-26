AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Solana Beach-based property owner and business leader Daniel Powell is making an almost 2500 mile bike ride for charity.

Powell’s alter ego, philanthropic superhero Captain Challenge is currently cycling cross country, where he started off in Chicago and will finish in Santa Monica.

Riding 66 miles a day in frigid winter temperatures, Powell will make several stops along the way including St. Louis, Flagstaff, Joplin, Oklahoma City, Albuquerque, and right here in Amarillo.

Funds will be generated via corporate and private sponsors at $1 per mile and Powell will match donations up to $50,000. Powell will record and livestream the ride and entertain with several flash mobs and live comedy shows along the way.

All the proceeds from the bike ride will go towards Project H.O.O.D., which provides mentorship, training, and community for residents of Woodlawn and Englewood in Chicago.