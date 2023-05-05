(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 5, 2023.)

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from Eastern New Mexico University, the university will partner with New Mexico and West Texas businesses, including the Amarillo Sod Poodles, to support its summer reading program.

The University detailed that for the fourth year, ENMU’s sponsored program will provide 85 New Mexico and West Texas libraries with ENMU-branded certificates, bookmarks, coloring books, activity books, posters, and stickers for free.

“Reading is such a critically important skill. Encouraging young people to read is one way to prepare them for success in academics and life,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “It also introduces them to a world of imagination, creativity, history, and culture. As a lifelong reader, I have many wonderful memories and favorite books.”

In addition, ENMU will provide prizes to libraries to “reward students for participating in summer reading programs,” according to ENMU.

ENMU provided the partner organizations and their prizes, including:

The Albuquerque Isotopes- providing game tickets as grand prizes to Central New Mexico libraries;

The El Paso Chihuahuas- providing game tickets as grand prizes to Southern New Mexico and West Texas libraries;

The Amarillo Sod Poodles -providing game tickets as grand prizes to Eastern New Mexico and West Texas Libraries;

-providing game tickets as grand prizes to Eastern New Mexico and West Texas Libraries; The Odessa Jackalopes-providing game tickets as grand prizes to libraries in Southwest Texas;

Eastern New Mexico University Athletics-providing free admission to the first home football game to libraries in Eastern New Mexico and West Texas;

Domino’s Team Bam-providing free large pizza certificates to libraries in their markets across New Mexico and far West Texas;

Whataburger-providing bookmarks with free Whataburger Jr. certificates to libraries in their markets in New Mexico and West Texas;

The New Mexico Space History Museum in Alamogordo, New Mexico- providing free admissions to all our library partners in New Mexico and West Texas;

Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum of Albuquerque- providing free admission and STEM kits to libraries in New Mexico;

Heart of the Desert in Alamogordo, New Mexico- providing grand prizes to libraries in Southern New Mexico;

Dion’s- providing gift certificates to libraries in Lubbock, Texas; and

Meow Wolf-providing free admission to libraries in central New Mexico.

Visit the university website for more information on the ENMU Reads program.