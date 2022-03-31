AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sod Poodles are set to formally introduce Chris and Stefan Caray as the new broadcast duo at a press conference from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday in the suite level of HODGETOWN, according to a news release from the Sod Poodles.

The Caray twins are the fourth generation of baseball broadcasters from their family and, according to the release, will be “the first set of identical twins to broadcast professional baseball together.”

The Sod Poodles added that the twins have experience in the radio booth broadcasting for the NAIA Baseball National Champions, while their father, Chip Carey, has served as a broadcaster for the Atlanta Braves, Bally Sports South, and Bally Sports Southeast for the past 12 years.

Chris and Stefan are the grandchildren of Skip Caray, long-time play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves, the great-grandchildren of Hall of Fame Broadcaster Harry Caray, and the nephews of Josh Caray, radio broadcaster for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The release detailed that the Caray family has more than 120 years of combined professional baseball broadcasting experience.