Sod Poodles to host 2021 National Anthem auditions April 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced it will be hosting public auditions for National Anthem performances for the 2021 season on Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HODGETOWN. Soloists, duets, and trios are invited to audition “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” for a chance to perform during the 2021 season.

According to the announcement, two winning participants will be determined by a panel of guest judges and will be given an opportunity to perform on either Opening Night or Independence Day (July 4). Many other individuals will be given opportunities to perform on additional game dates during the season. All participants will be contacted following the event.

Face coverings were noted as required for individuals two years or older at all times during the event. Face coverings may be removed temporarily when an individual has entered the audition room before singing/performing.

Further, “All vocal performances must be a cappella or accompanied by a personal instrument and only traditional renditions of songs will be considered for selection. Each performer may audition for either “The Star-Spangled Banner” or “God Bless America” and will be considered for either song. Auditions will be performed in front of judges in a private, closed-off area during scheduled time slots.”

To request an audition time or for additional information, participants can email Austin Jackson at AustinJ@SodPoodles.com.

The announcement said that walk-up auditions on Saturday, April 10 are welcome but are not guaranteed and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, as time permits. To ensure a performance slot, contacting ahead of time is recommended since time slots are also limited.

All National Anthem participants can enter through the Sod Poodles Team Shop at 715 South Buchanan next to the HODGETOWN box office. Sod Poodles team members will direct all individuals to the check-in and audition area. Entrance to the audition area will begin at 9:45 a.m.

The Sod Poodles host their 2021 home opener at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds.