Sod Poodles, StadiumDrop announce partnership to provide in-seat concessions delivery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 10, the Sod Poodles announced a partnership with StadiumDrop to bring in-seat delivery, contactless payment and concessions pick-up options to HODGETOWN.

The Sod Poodles said, with this partnership, fans will be able to enjoy several options including the ability to order food and beverages from concessions and have it delivered directly to their seat.

Other options for fast concessions will include ‘DropZone’ areas for limited physical contact pick up and express lanes which allow fans to order ahead and skip the lines, which will be available with the StadiumDrop app.

“Partnering with StadiumDrop completely changes the game and overall experience for our fans at all events we host at HODGETOWN,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “The ability to order food and beverages from your seat to be delivered or rapidly picked up at our concession stands will allow our fans to avoid the lines and not miss any of the action. We’re excited to launch this one-of-a-kind in-stadium technology this year!”

“This dream began in a baseball park,” said StadiumDrop CEO Kristin McAbee. “Working with an organization like the Sod Poodles is a dream come true. There’s no better way to expand into baseball than with the defending champion Sod Poodles. It’s two championship organizations coming together to give fans the best game-day experience possible.”

The Sod Poodles said StadiumDrop’s digital concession technology will also provide fans attending HODGETOWN events the ability to identify busier concession times, push notifications out to fans for reminders of skipping lines, and provide the data needed for frequency of orders, hot spots throughout the venues, and more consistent information into buying behaviors for fan favorites.