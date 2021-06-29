Sod Poodles six-game homestand to feature back-to-back-to-back fireworks shows

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced a six-game homestand at HODGETOWN against the Wichita Wind Surge, running from June 29 through July 4. All games are set to begin at 7:05 p.m.

“The homestand features all of the weekly affordable, family-friendly promotions,” said the Sod Poodles, “as well as an Independence Day weekend celebration which includes back-to-back-to-back postgame fireworks shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!”

Tickets are limited, and on sale now. More information can be found here.

A summary of each game details, according to the Sod Poodles:

  • Tuesday, June 29
    • $2 Tuesday – join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2!
    • Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under)
    • Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 30
    • Weiner Wednesday – Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands
    • The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointed Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversion
    • Drink Special – $5 margaritas
    • Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 1
    • Thirsty Thursday – $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!
    • Giveaway – Sod Poodles Clear Fanny Pack (first 1,500 fans)
    • Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
  • Friday, July 2
    • Friday Night Fireworks – Enjoy the start of the holiday weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.
    • Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 3
    • The night before Independence Day features another night of postgame fireworks!
    • Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 4
    • Celebrate Independence Day while enjoying America’s pastime at HODGETOWN. Following the game, a fireworks show is set to light the downtown Amarillo night sky!
    • Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

