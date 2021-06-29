Sod Poodles six-game homestand to feature back-to-back-to-back fireworks shows

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced a six-game homestand at HODGETOWN against the Wichita Wind Surge, running from June 29 through July 4. All games are set to begin at 7:05 p.m.
“The homestand features all of the weekly affordable, family-friendly promotions,” said the Sod Poodles, “as well as an Independence Day weekend celebration which includes back-to-back-to-back postgame fireworks shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!”
Tickets are limited, and on sale now. More information can be found here.
A summary of each game details, according to the Sod Poodles:
- Tuesday, June 29
- $2 Tuesday – join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2!
- Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under)
- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 30
- Weiner Wednesday – Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands
- The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointed Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversion
- Drink Special – $5 margaritas
- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
- Thursday, July 1
- Thirsty Thursday – $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!
- Giveaway – Sod Poodles Clear Fanny Pack (first 1,500 fans)
- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
- Friday, July 2
- Friday Night Fireworks – Enjoy the start of the holiday weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.
- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
- Saturday, July 3
- The night before Independence Day features another night of postgame fireworks!
- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.
- Sunday, July 4
- Celebrate Independence Day while enjoying America’s pastime at HODGETOWN. Following the game, a fireworks show is set to light the downtown Amarillo night sky!
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 9/11 first responder describes mental and physical toll facing Florida building collapse search and rescue teams
- New this week in movies, music and TV: ‘The Tomorrow War’ and ‘No Sudden Move’
- NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ adds major cast member while search for Annie continues
- Booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads; some experts already taking them
- Heat wave prompts rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest