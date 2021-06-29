Sod Poodles six-game homestand to feature back-to-back-to-back fireworks shows

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced a six-game homestand at HODGETOWN against the Wichita Wind Surge, running from June 29 through July 4. All games are set to begin at 7:05 p.m.

“The homestand features all of the weekly affordable, family-friendly promotions,” said the Sod Poodles, “as well as an Independence Day weekend celebration which includes back-to-back-to-back postgame fireworks shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!”

Tickets are limited, and on sale now. More information can be found here.

A summary of each game details, according to the Sod Poodles: