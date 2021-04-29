Sod Poodles to host 2021 ‘Launch-A-Ball’ program for local non-profit groups

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles are set to open their ‘Launch-A-Thon,’ program presented by KTBlack Services, to raise money for local non-profit organizations, according to a Sod Poodles news release.

The team said that 50% of the nightly jackpot will be provided to an organization while the other half will go to the winner of the night.

“KTBlack is proud to sponsor Launch-A-Ball again this year at Hodgetown,” said Allie Morales, KTBlack Marketing Project Manager”. “It’s a fun way for our fans to get involved in supporting local non-profits.”

According to the Sod Poodles, each game, one organization will receive numbered tennis balls, three balls for $5, to sell from a table at the stadium and groups can also sell the tennis balls in the stands with the organization receiving 50% of the gross sales from their night.

The organizations will also receive recognition from the teams live public address announcements and can showcase their material to promote their non-profit, the Sod Poodles said.

The release said that “fans who purchase from ‘Launch-A-Ball’ groups will have the opportunity to toss their numbered tennis balls into targets in leftfield after the game for a chance to win the grand prize of 50% of the nightly jackpot or a prize from one of many local businesses partnered with the Sod Poodles.”

For more information or to get involved with Launch-A-Ball during the Sod Poodles 2021 season, organizations can email SierraT@SodPoodles.com or call 806-803-7722.