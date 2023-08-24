AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo community is about to get the opportunity to meet Ruckus, the Sod Poodles mascot, at the Amarillo Community Market on Saturday.

According to officials with Center City, the market, located at 1000 S. Polk Street will host the fun-loving mascot from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The opening bell, officials added, will begin at 8:30 a.m. while the featured music of the Caliche Dust Band on the Carpet Tech Stage is set from 10 a.m. to noon.

In addition, a children’s activity with the Master Gardeners and vendors will be made available, along with free admission and free parking, officials noted.