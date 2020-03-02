Sod Poodles & Kumon team up to promote literacy on the high plains

The Sod Poodles are joining forces with the Kumon Math and Reading Center of Amarillo with a simple mission, encouraging reading and education to area youth.

Beginning March 2nd and running through April 3rd, the Soddies and Kumon started a free reading program for kindergarten through seventh grade students in the Amarillo-Canyon area.

It will work just like a baseball game. Students will read nine books (nine innings in a regular baseball game) in that five week span.

Once the student has a complete game and finishes those nine books, they will receive a free voucher for a sod poodles game this upcoming season.

“We want to be involved in as much of the community as we can. Obviously we want to encourage education and build our future, which is where we feel where the youth is and help promote that literacy amongst all of them,” said Jeff Turner, Amarillo Sod Poodles Assistant General Manager.

“We want to partner with as many businesses as we can in the community and just promote literacy and education. We’re probably going to reach around 9,000 students. That’s something we never imagined we could do,” said Vibha Patel, Owner of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Amarillo.

Along with that free game voucher, students will also be entered into a drawing to win a prize on behalf of Kumon.