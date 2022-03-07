AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, announced it is now accepting registration for all soloists, duets, and groups (less than four people) interested in singing the National Anthem at a Sod Poodles game this season.

The Sod Poodles said, what they are calling Amarillo Idol, National Anthem Edition, will be hosted on March 26 from 10 a.m. until noon at Hodgetown.

The Sod Poodles are looking for performers to sing the national anthem and “God Bless America” at a Sod Poodles game this season.

If you are not able to make it for an in-person audition at Hodgetown you can submit a video submission to the Sod Poodles to NatalieH@sodpoodles.com.