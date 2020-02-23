Sod Poodles host job fair for the 2020 baseball season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles are looking to fill a variety of jobs for the 2020 baseball season.

The Sod Poodles hosted a second job fair on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at HODGETOWN, located at 715 S. Buchanan St., Amarillo, TX 79101, in the Fairly Group Club.

All jobs being offered are part-time seasonal that are game day and event positions only.

Some of the jobs being listed according to the Sod Poodles are for stadium staff, promotions, production, batboys, retail, and grounds crew.

“We don’t necessarily have positions open all year long, but we always accept applications just in case,” said Wayne Loeblein, the director of stadium operations at Hodgetown. “So, we will always accept applications for all positions all throughout the year.”

If you are thinking of applying but missed the job fair you can still apply online at http://www.SodPoodles.com.

