Sod Poodles host Catch on the Field for Father’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday is Father’s Day, and out at Hodgetown, the Amarillo Sod Poodles hosted Catch on the Field for kids and dads to play ball together.

Tony Ensor, President & General Manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles said doing this type of event is what the organization is all about.

“We created this to provide people with memories. We are telling kids the ball that you are playing catch with today, sign that for dad. This is my father’s day gift for you. That’s something special, that’s a keepsake for dad,” said Ensor.

One of the fathers out on the field today was David Crouch, with his son Aiden, enjoying some father-son bonding time.

“Someone told me a long time ago you spell love t-i-m-e and that’s what we are doing spending time with each other and enjoying each other’s company and don’t take any thing for granted, especially what going on right now,” said Crouch.

Ensor hopes to make this an annual event with the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Father’s Day and wanted to send a special message to all the dad’s out there.

“From one dad to a lot of dads on the field having a special time, we just want to wish all the dads in the Amarillo community and Panhandle a happy Father’s Day,” said Ensor.

Hodgetown opens back up on June 30 with the Texas Collegiate League with the Amarillo Sod Squad taking on the San Antonio Flying Chanclas.

Along with Catch on the Field today, there was also a ten percent discount at the Sod Poodle store for all dads attending the event.

