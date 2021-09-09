Sod Poodles final season games to feature key promotions for fans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sod Poodles announced that its 13 final games will feature some key promotions for its Final 2021 Regular-season Homestand.

The season’s final two weeks feature weekly affordable, family-friendly promotions as well as the two final theme nights, two giveaways, three fireworks nights, including the largest display of the year, and an appearance from Hall-of-fame pitcher Randy Johnson said the Sod Poodles.

The Soddies have 4 more games against the Tulsa Drillers:

Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Tulsa – 7:05 p.m

Thirsty Thursday – Come out for $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!

Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Tulsa – 7:05 p.m

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS – Enjoy the start of the weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.

Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Tulsa – 7:05 p.m.

Theme Night: What’s A Sod Poodle Night (Makeup from 7/31)– Since the team moniker was released in 2018, there has been a lot of uncertainty as to what exactly a Sod Poodle is. A lot of those questions will be answered with fun Sod Poodles themed trivia, games, promotions, and specialty jerseys.

Remembrance of September 11 and a tribute to those lost from the tragic event.

Postgame Jersey Auction of the team specialty What’s A Sod Poodle jerseys by Bar 352.

Diamond Dig at HODGETOWN – A chance to dig up a diamond bracelet ($3,400 value) from the warning track behind home plate and in between the dugouts. 200 participants. 1 diamond bracelet. Madness. Pre-registration begins Tuesday at Barnes Jewelry – the first 25 ladies (18+) who walk and register in-store will receive an ice-cream scoop/dirt shovel. The remaining spots will be given away to the first 175 ladies (18+) through the gates at HODGETOWN.

Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12 vs. Tulsa – 1:05 p.m.

Giveaway: T-Shirt Hoodie (First 1,500 – All Ages)

Day Baseball!

The Sod Poodles will wear signature gold jerseys to commemorate our 2019 Texas League Championship.

Veterans, Active-Duty Military & First Responders will receive 50% off tickets to every Sunday game.

Gates open at 12:05 p.m.

The seven final games of the season the Soddies will take on the Frisco RoughRiders:

Tuesday, Sept. 14 vs. Frisco – 7:05 p.m.

$2 Tuesday – Join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2!

Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under)

Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 vs. Frisco (Doubleheader) – 5:05 p.m. / 30 Minutes after Game One Ends

Weiner Wednesday – Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands at HODGETOWN!

The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversion

Drink Special: $5 Margaritas

Gates open at 4:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16 vs. Frisco – 7:05 p.m.

Special Appearance by Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson – The former Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher, 5x Cy Young Winner, and 2001 World Series MVP will be at HODGETOWN. More details to be announced.

Thirsty Thursday – Come out for $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!

Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Frisco – 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS – Enjoy the start of the weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and the first of back-toback postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.

Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Tulsa – 7:05 p.m.

Theme Night: HERO Night – Fans of all ages are encouraged to dress up as their favorite real-life or fictional heroes. Some of those heroes will be taking in the action along with all the fans throughout HODGETOWN’s concourse.

SKYFEST – The year’s LARGEST and FINAL fireworks display will take place momentarily following Saturday night’s game.

Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19 vs. Frisco – 1:05 p.m.