Sod Poodles, City Federal Credit Union team up to provide uniforms for area baseball league

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An area baseball league is getting free uniforms and hats thanks to community support from two Amarillo establishments.

The Texas Panhandle Youth Baseball Foundation announced that the Amarillo Sod Poodles and City Federal Credit Union teamed up to provide free uniforms and hats to each of its youth baseball players.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to be able to continue to contribute to such a great, local youth sports organization,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “This league provides a wholesome, healthy activity for children, of all skill levels, using baseball as a classroom to instill discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair play.”

The league said as part of the partnership, each uniform will be different colors and will sport the “Sod Poodles” name in the 2021 spring season.

“City Federal Credit Union believes that every hit is the foundation of creating future all-stars,” said Frank Frazzitta, City Federal Credit Union Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to take the field with our Youth Baseball Family. Please join us and the Sod Poodles in rooting for your kids, our kids.”