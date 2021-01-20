Sod Poodles calling all “Sod Pups” for 2021 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced today the open registration and new details of its 2021 kid’s club, the “Sod Pups Club.”
According to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Sod Pups Club includes 10 free ticket vouchers to select home games throughout the 2021 season at Hodgetown, a free Sod Pups Club backpack and t-shirt, personalized membership card, and a 10% discount for Sod Poodles merchandise.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles said people can sign their kids up online at their website and for more information to call 806-803-7763, or email SierraT@SodPoodles.com.
