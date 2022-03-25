AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Sod Poodles baseball organization recently announced that Chris and Stefan Caray will lead the team’s radio broadcast starting with the upcoming 2022 baseball season. The Sod Poodles serve as the double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to a news release from the organization, the two brothers are the great-grandchildren of Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray and are the first set of identical twins to broadcast professional baseball together. The brothers previously called games for the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod Baseball League as well as the baseball team from Georgia Gwinett College.

“We are so excited for this next chapter of Sod Poodles baseball and broadcast,” Tony Ensor, the president and general manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, said in the release. “We feel like the historic pairing of Chris and Stefan are going to help us build off the success and one-of-a-kind fan experience we’ve provided since 2019. Our Sod Poodles broadcast is a top-five broadcast in the country, and we knew we wanted to continue to evolve and use our previous success and take it to the next level. Chris and Stefan certainly fit that bill. Their unique style and knowledge of the game along with being the next generation of the most legendary baseball broadcast family made this the only move for our organization and fans. We can’t wait to introduce them to our community next week and every night during the 2022 season.”

The release said that the Sod Poodles will start their 2022 season on April 8 at Hodgetown. The organization broadcasts all 138 regular-season games through the Sod Poodles Radio Network.