AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced the details of its 2022 community programs aimed at helping local non-profits and small businesses raise awareness and funds.

The Sod Poodles said the club will return the Small Business Spotlight sponsored by Carpet Tech, the Charity Spotlight sponsored by Brick & Elm, and Launch-A-Ball sponsored by KTBlack Services. The three programs are designed to help local small businesses and non-profit organizations raise awareness and funds.

Each organization that signs up for the Small Business and Charity Spotlight will be provided with elements to help the organization raise awareness and funds during the 69 Sod Poodles regular-season home games at no cost.

Groups or individuals will receive a marketing table on the main concourse to showcase their organization.

In-park recognition via a live public address announcement and scoreboard recognition.

They can also have someone from their organization do a live on-air interview during the Sod Poodles Radio Broadcast to further promote their organization or small business.

In addition, these programs come with a ceremonial first pitch and four tickets to the game for which the group or business owners will be recognized.

The Sod Poodles said sign-ups are on first-served bases based on availability throughout the season. Forms to sign-up for the Small Business Spotlight can be found here and the Charity Spotlight form can be found here.

The Launch-A-Ball program and the Concessions Fundraising Program are for area non-profit groups (schools, churches, etc) looking for a way to raise money during a Sod Poodles 2022 home game.

In each game, one organization receives numbered tennis balls to sell for 3 for 5$ from a table on the concourse, around the ballpark, and at the suite level. The non-profit group will receive 50% of gross sales for their Launch-A-Ball game. Fans who purchase from Launch-A-Ball groups will have the opportunity to toss their numbered ball(s) towards a target in left field after the game is over. The fan with the winning toss will receive the other 50% of the nightly jackpot or a prize from one of many other local businesses partnered with the Sod Poodles.

Along with the 50% of gross Launch-A-Ball sales for their game, each organization will also receive in-park recognition via a live public address announcement and the opportunity to display promotional materials at their table to promote their cause and interact with local community members. To be eligible to participate in Launch-A-Ball, groups and organizations are first required to participate in a Sod Poodles ticket fundraiser. Organizations wanting more information or help with getting signed up for any of the three programs can email Sod Poodles Community Relations Manager, Austin Jackson at AustinJ@SodPoodles.com.

Sign-ups are currently open and the Sod Poodles season will start at HODGETOWN on Friday, April 8.