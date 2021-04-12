Sod Poodles announce 2021 season events

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sod Poodles announced their full 2021 season with events and promotional nights for the whole family.

Opening night on May 18, will feature a ‘replica 2019 Texas League Championship ring’ giveaway to the first 1,500 fans with daily promotions including, ‘Weiner Wednesdays’, ‘Thirsty Thursdays’, ‘Friday Night Fireworks’, and ‘Hometown Hero Sundays,’ according to the Sod Poodles news release.

The Sod Poodles first theme night of 2021 will be ‘World of Wizards Night’ on Saturday, June 12, and feature post-game fireworks, with four additional theme nights during the 2021 season – ‘Luau Night’, Saturday, June 19, ‘Christmas in July’ on Saturday, July 24, ‘Princess Night’ on Saturday, Aug. 14, and ‘Sky Fest’ on Saturday, Sept. 18, the Sod Poodles announced.

According to the Sod Poodles, as part of the Minor League Baseball’s initiative celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture, the team will transform into the ‘Pointy Boots de Amarillo’ for 10 games during the 2021 season and will debut their new identity on Friday, May 21.

Other giveaways include, a Clear Fanny Pack giveaway on Thursday July 1, Taylor Trammell bobblehead giveaway on Sunday, July 25, and the Championship Jersey giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 29, the team said.

For more information on special events and game tickets call 806-803-7762 or visit the team website at SodPoodles.com .