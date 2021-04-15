Sod Poodles announce 2021 fan policy and ticketing information

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, released information regarding HODGETOWN’s health, safety and ticketing procedures for the 2021 season.

After receiving approval from Major League Baseball (MLB), the City of Amarillo and Amarillo Public Health Department, HODGETOWN said it will operate at an increased fan capacity for Sod Poodles games beginning on Tuesday, May 18 for the home opener against the Midland RockHounds. These protocols will also be in effect for all Sod Squad collegiate games at HODGETOWN.

“We are truly grateful for the support and leadership of Major League Baseball (MLB), the City of Amarillo, and the Amarillo Public Health Department for allowing us to fully open HODGETOWN for the 2021 baseball season!” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. “Our organization in partnership with our community has hosted safe events over the past year and we could not be prouder of those efforts. We will continue to work together as a community and take all of the necessary precautions to protect our fans, players and staff. MLB will require and enforce the wearing of face coverings, a player buffer zone, hand sanitizer stations, enhanced cleaning standards, and physical distancing when entering and exiting the ballpark. We look forward to the most exciting summer yet here at HODGETOWN and providing our fans with the safest and most exciting entertainment in baseball.”

Said the Organization, as a result of HODGETOWN’s increased capacity, single-game tickets for all Sod Poodles and Sod Squad home games will go on sale on Monday, April 19 at 10 a.m. The Sod Poodles will host a total of 60 Minor League Baseball games at HODGETOWN while the Sod Squad will host 22 total Texas Collegiate League games. The full schedule of 2021 games with times can be found HERE.

Single-game tickets can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 19 in-person at the HODGETOWN box office, over the phone by calling 806-803-9547, or online at SodPoodles.com.

HODGETOWN said the comprehensive safety plan that will be adhered to for all 2021 baseball games at HODGETOWN can be found HERE.

Further notes from the Sod Poodles about the upcoming season:

Stadium Capacity

Major League Baseball (MLB) issued a memorandum that allows clubs to defer to state and local authorities regarding the number of fans that are permitted to attend games and requirements for how fans should be seated. The Sod Poodles have received permission from the City of Amarillo to fully open all seating in the bowl, group/hospitality areas, and lawn. There will also be limited distanced seating made available, which will allow for more space between occupied seats. This plan was approved by MLB.

As mandated by MLB, a player safety buffer zone will be maintained and enforced around the dugouts, on-field bullpens, and the field of play to keep the required distance between fans and players. Physical distancing will be required and enforced at ingress, egress and while fans are in line for concessions and merchandise.

Attendance Policies

As required by MLB’s Fan Attendance Policies for 2021, all attendees age two years and older MUST wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times while inside HODGETOWN for Sod Poodles and Sod Squad baseball games, other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat. A clear bag policy will also be enforced at all entry gates. Each attendee is allowed one clear bag (no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″).

Ticketing Procedures

Single-game tickets can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 19 in person at the HODGETOWN box office, over the phone by calling 806-803-9547, or online at SodPoodles.com. The Sod Poodles organization strongly encourages to enter HODGETOWN using digital tickets accessed through their smartphones, however, those wishing to print their tickets at home will be allowed to do so.

Tickets.com is the official Amarillo Sod Poodles online ticketing system and should be the only ticketing platform used to purchase official Sod Poodles game tickets. Fans are discouraged from purchasing tickets for any and all events at HODGETOWN from other third-party websites. Tickets.com has easy-to-use features including online selection of exact seat location at HODGETOWN with print-at-home e-ticketing. Free online services include a complete statement of tickets purchased, plus special tools to print, exchange, and distribute tickets electronically. When fans send tickets to friends, family, or customers online, recipients can print them from their home or office, saving time, gas, and money.

For questions or to purchase tickets, please go to SodPoodles.com and click under the ticketing info, call 806-803-9547, or email tickets@sodpoodles.com.

Additional Safety Measures

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be widely available throughout HODGETOWN and all areas of the facility accessible by fans will be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals using processes and products approved by the CDC and EPA for use against COVID-19.

The Sod Poodles organization will continue to monitor and evaluate the team’s comprehensive health, safety and ticketing procedures throughout the season, following guidance from MLB.

The Sod Poodles will host their 2021 home opener at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, to begin their initial six-game homestand. The Sod Squad summer collegiate team opens their home season on Friday, May 26 against the Brazos Valley Bombers.

For the most up-to-date news on HODGETOWN Events and the Sod Poodles along with detailed information on the 2021 season, promotions, and tickets, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.