Sod Poodles, Amarillo Symphony to host ‘Hollywood at HODGETOWN – The Sequel’ on Sept. 25

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Amarillo Symphony are set to host “Hollywood at HODGETOWN – The Sequel,” an outdoor symphony concert in downtown Amarillo on Sept. 25, according to a press release by the Sod Poodles.

The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 and will be performed at HODGETOWN and according to the release, tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 2. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The Amarillo Symphony, conducted by Jacomo Bairos will perform “a variety of patriotic and cinematic works,” including “American Salute,” and themes from Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Raiders of the Lost Ark, among others, the release said.

The concert will end with a fireworks finale set to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and John Philip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever.

“We at the Amarillo Symphony are thrilled to return to HODGETOWN to perform beautiful, dynamic and exciting music for our community! said Bairos. “Coming together to celebrate this community, the resilience of the Panhandle, with our world-class musicians under the stars is going to be a memorable and special evening to cherish.”

Bairos added, “Complete with fireworks, music that celebrates our Latin community, masterpieces of iconic film Composer John Williams, and so much more, we truly present a program that will inspire and delight. This will also be my final outdoor performance as your conductor for the Amarillo Symphony and I am incredibly grateful to be able to share this wonderful experience in our amazing ballpark one last time together!”

“Join us for an unforgettable night of celebration, music, and fireworks featuring your dedicated and virtuosic Artists of the Amarillo Symphony! See You Soon,” Bairos said.

“We are thrilled to partner again with the Amarillo Symphony on this one-of-a-kind event,” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. “This event was created in 2020 to give our community the opportunity to have a real sense of normalcy during uniquely troubling times.”

“The success of this event last year has proven this to now be one of the jewel events each year in Amarillo! We look forward to delighting both baseball and symphony fans alike once again this September with Hollywood at HODGETOWN – The Sequel. This ballpark setting creates the opportunity for our entire community to enjoy and create more memories together,” Ensor concluded.

A pre-concert band, Rhett Uhland and the Morning Shakes, will perform after gates open, shortly before the symphony performance begins, the Sod Poodles said.

Advanced ticket pricing ranges from $10 to $20 and online tickets will be available at www.SodPoodles.com starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Guest can purchase by phone at 806-803-9547.

Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available, but a $2 increase will be in effect and ticket availability is not guaranteed, according to the Sod Poodles.