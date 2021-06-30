Sod Poodles’ Alex Thomas selected for 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Sod Poodles’ announced that outfielder and D-back number four-rated prospect, Alex Thomas, has been selected for a second-consecutive time to the National League roster for the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, according to a press release from the Sod Poodles.

The game is being held on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver as a seven-inning contest at 3:00 p.m. ET and will feature the top Minor League prospects all part of All-Star Sunday, according to the release.

The release stated that “Thomas entered the 2021 season as MLB’s No. 62 prospect and has earned his second Futures Game selection in just his third professional season.”

21-year-old Thomas is batting .284 over 40 games and is currently tied for second in the Central division with 11 doubles and four triples, according to stats from the Sod Poodles. Thomas was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round in the 2018 June Draft out of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2019, Thomas hit .300 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs, and 55 RBI in 114 games between Single-A Kane County and High-A Visalia and in 2020, Thomas spent his time at the D-backs training site, the release continued.

You can catch the game on the MLB Network and stream it on MLB.com SiriusXM will air at 3:00 p.m. ET. Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso and Jonathan Mayo will report on the action while Heidi Watney will report from both teams dugouts.

For more information on the Sod Poodles organization visit www.SodPoodles.com and the Sod Poodles said the team on facebook, twitter and Instagram @sodpoodles.