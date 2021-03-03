‘Social Workers are Essential’: How BSA Hospice of the Southwest is highlighting social workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Hospice of the Southwest is highlighting social work month.

The theme this year is ‘social workers are essential.’

“Social workers really advocate for those patients and their families, we provide a lot of education about the end of life process and how we can work to make things better for them,” Kimberli Phillips, Professional Services Manager, stated.

For such a large task, it takes a team of heroes including social workers.

“We work with nurses doctors, spiritual care, to really provide what we call whole person care,” Phillips said.

That whole person care at BSA Hospice of the Southwest is all to give the patient what Phillips calls a better quality of life. This can even mean meeting them at their doorstep.

“They’re not having to go back and forth to doctors appointments, not having to wait for hours with multiple doctors appointments. we come to them,” Phillips stated.

For those nearing the end of their life, social workers also work to grant final wishes.



“What we like to do is go in and say hey is there something you’d like to do before you die ?,” Phillips explained.

This can include a flight to see a loved one they may not have been able to see in person otherwise. Even when the patient has passed a social workers journey does not end there.

“We follow up with the families after the patients death to make sure they have the grief support that they need, ” Phillps stated.