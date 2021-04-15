‘Social Media Law: Protecting the Public or Censorship?’: WT to hold seminar today

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by West Texas A&M University, a marketing professor will host a seminar from 11 a.m. through 12:15 p.m. today (April 15) in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Thunder Room to discuss social media law.

According to the University, the guest speaker is, “Chris Stewart, Partner at Burdett, Morgan, Williamson & Boykin, LLP, Amarillo. Stewart is a well-recognized trademark attorney serving clients across the United States. Stewart and his team handle trademark registrations, trademark litigation and trademark negotiations and agreements. Stewart and his team have obtained 600 U.S. trademark registrations dating back over two decades. Stewart has a J.D. with honors from University of Nebraska (1996) and B.A. (magna cum laude) from West Texas A&M University (1992).”

The University said the Social Media Law Seminar is a part of International Management Class and has been planned and organized by Syed Tariq Anwar, Professor of Marketing and International Business in the Department of Management, Marketing and General Business at the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business. Anwar will also moderate the seminar.