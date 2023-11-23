AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Social media is a great tool for marketing and messaging, with the right intentions and in the right hands.

But there’s a side of it that introduces unlimited pathways toward dangerous messages and challenges.

Which begs the question, why does it tend to be so appealing to kids? And how can you keep your child safe?

Social media challenges can be fun and harmless, but often the most viral ones tend to be the most dangerous.

“It really is a simple concept of peer pressure. and I think we have to dive deeper into that,” said Angela Peterson, a Licensed Child Counselor and owner of Peterson Family & Child Counseling. “Why is the peer pressure happening? And that really comes down to the teen brain development.”



Peterson went on to explain the differences in the executive functioning and desires to engage in impulsive activities that are simply not fully developed as teens.



“So when they encounter these social media challenges, they lure them in very much the same way and they don’t have that executive functioning to say like, hey, we shouldn’t be engaging in this,” she explained.



What’s the best thing parents can do to combat the appeal of dangerous challenges?



“I think that really starts at the home where parents have these conversations with their children really early. they’ve already given access to social media, they should be talking about what are the things you’ve been countered,” expressed Peterson, “I think that’s a great opportunity to talk about what platforms are you following, what content are they putting out.”

Peterson is a mother of two and told MyHighPlains.com that she knows her children will be exposed to less-than-ideal situations outside of their home, which is why she says being honest with your kids is always the best policy.



“We’ve had several instances where my kids have come home and they’ve said some words that I’m like, wow, that is really colorful. and I will say things like, hey, I know that you’re gonna say that at school. I’m not crazy, I’m not dumb. I know you’re gonna engage in those kind of behaviors at school. But, the moment you step in my door, you know it’s not appropriate for our home,” she told MyHighPlains.com.



Recent studies have shown children ages 12 to 16 are three times more likely to experience mental health problems the more time they spend on social media platforms.

So cutting your kids’ social media screen time, might not be a bad idea.