Social-distancing bench helps Santa Chrys safely take pictures with guests

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas pictures with Santa Chrys has been a tradition for many families in the panhandle. Thanks to a homemade gift kids can still tell Santa what they want for Christmas while social distancing.

“Being Santa is that intimate magic for the season,” Santa Chrys said. “At the same time I understand what’s going on.”

For years, Santa Chrys has helped the young and old capture that magic on Candy Cane Lane.



This year, even Santa has found himself working around a pandemic.

“We tossed around ideas, everything from fire pits to not even doing it,” Santa Chrys explained.

Then … Santa received a special gift from a special friend. A wooden bench built to help keep a safe distance between Santa and his guests.

“The workbench will give us that separation that we need so nobody is having physical contact and we keep spacing. Keeping them down there is going to be a big help,” Santa Chrys said.

In addition to a new bench, Santa says he’s also practicing extra cleanliness.

“They’re spraying me head to toe, the suit, everything is getting cleaned,” Santa Chrys added.

All in hopes of continuing a cherished holiday tradition.

“We’re gonna have fun,” Santa Chrys said.

Santa Chrys will be out on Candy Cane Lane taking free photos starting Thanksgiving night. He is also providing private photo sessions for families traveling to private events throughout the panhandle.

For more information on where you can catch up with Santa Chrys before Christmas eve, click here.