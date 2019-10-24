Snow affecting road conditions on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In case you have not noticed, it has been snowing quite a bit here in Amarillo and across portions of the High Plains.

The snow is continuing to fall and it is sticking to the roadways. TxDOT Amarillo is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads if they can. If you have to travel, slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.

Amarillo Police were working two major traffic accidents on I-40 earlier today, one in the interchange heading into downtown and the other at the I-40 and 287 split. County officials also responding to a multiple number of wrecks.

TxDOT crews prepped roads yesterday but drivers still need to take caution, especially as the sun goes down.

“One of the best things people can do when they get behind of the wheel of the car after they’ve made sure that their car is free of snow and other debris so that they can see clearly, and turn those headlights on and use those wipers, is to put the distractions down. Your number one focus has got to be on the road, especially during winter weather events like this one today,” said TxDOT Amarillo Public Information Officer Sonja Gross.

Remember not to use cruise control, and if you happen to skid, follow the direction of the skid until you can regain control.

Snow is in the forecast for the next several hours so be careful driving tonight and in the morning tomorrow.

This afternoon the Perryton High School’s band bus was in an accident on I-27 near Amarillo on the way to Lubbock. All students are safe but they headed back to Perryton as a precaution.

