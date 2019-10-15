Sneak peak of the Barfield Hotel in Downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We first reported the Barfield Building’s transformation into Amarillo’s first luxury hotel in February. The building is now getting closer to its grand opening.

The model room shown to MyHighPlains.com’s Crystal Martinez is 400 square feet and is what most can expect to see.

Some rooms will have two king beds and some will have two queen-sized beds.

In total there will be 112 rooms, including two 1,200 square foot presidential suites.

The rooms will come equipped with an in-room refreshment center, and Alexa services so that you can order things without ever having to leave the room.

“I think it’s just time. Amarillo deserves a boutique luxury hotel. We don’t have anything like that, and with the downtown revitalization and bringing the conventions in town, it is time that we step our game up,” Christy King, director of sales and marketing, said.

The Barfield Building is not just getting a new look but it is also getting a new name — the Barfield Autograph Collection Hotel — since it will be part of the Marriott Collection.

Employees told us it will be called the Barfield Hotel for those in Amarillo.

The hotel will also have a speakeasy where people will be given a password and have to pull a book from a bookcase to enter.

There will also be a restaurant in the building that will be open to not only hotel guests but the public as well.

The hotel is said to open in early spring.

