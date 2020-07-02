Snapology of Amarillo hosting in-person summer camp for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summer camps are in full swing and one local program has found a way to host in-person classes while following safety guidelines.

“This is week two of our summer camp season,” said Owner of Snapology, Bobby Payne. “We’ve got a Pokemania camp going on, so kids are exploring all things Pokemon and building sculptures. We’re really diving into simple engineering concepts with Legos.”

For Snapology of Amarillo, an interactive play-based program, summer camp season 2020 looks a bit different than last year. Thanks to the extra rooms provided by the Church of the Nazarene, Payne has found some safe solutions.

“Considering what we’re up against right now, we normally carry 20 kids in a camp and we’ve dropped that down to 10 as our max. What we do is we limit interactions with kids, we spread them out and really try to create a social distancing set up where we use [a] large table, one kid on one end and one kid on the other end,” Payne added.

Payne also said he found that pairing close friends and family members together is beneficial.

“Naturally we put them together and then we kind of let them interact freely. So it’s cool to see that because one of the cool things for our camps, on top of the STEAM stuff, we really push is the way kids kind of naturally, creatively play together,” Payne said.

Because most kids are left with limited options outside of the house this summer, Payne said it is a good idea for parents to consider safe camps.

“An opportunity to get out and engage with kids and if we can provide that environment in a safe way, I just think it’s really important for them from a mental health kind of standpoint too,” Payne added.

You can learn more about Snapology of Amarillo’s summer camp here.

