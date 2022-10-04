AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending SNAP benefits for Oct. with more than $329.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“Millions of Texans are able to lead healthier lives because of these SNAP benefits provided by HHSC,” said Governor Abbott. “By extending emergency SNAP benefits for October, these families will continue having access to nutritious food so that they can grow and thrive.”

According to a news release from the office of the governor, the HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in additional emergency allotments by Oct. 31 said the news release.

SNAP is a federal program administered by the HHSC that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.