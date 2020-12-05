Snack Pak 4Kids hosts inaugural Hole-A-Palooza

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In an effort to give back to the community, Cornholio is teaming up with Snack Pak 4Kids to host Hole-A-Palooza, an inaugural Cornhole tournament on Saturday from 1-6 PM at The Derrick event center in downtown Amarillo. In addition, local food trucks and live music will add to the festivities as well as games for the kids.

A portion of the proceeds will be going to Snack Pak 4Kids, “It’s going to be a great opportunity to

support an amazing local organization,” said Jesse Melson, founder of Cornholio.

Cornholio is a local business that produces custom yard games ranging from cornhole sets,

large Jenga, Kubb, and much more.

The tournament is expecting to host up to 40 teams of two. Upon registration, teams can choose between two playing brackets; amateur and beginner. In both playing brackets, teams will compete to win up to $1500 in prizes.

“Organizations like Snack Pak are the bread and butter of communities and we couldn’t be happier to show our love and support for what they do for Amarillo,” said Melson.

Sponsors for the tournament include Streets Volkswagon, Ormson Hearing Clinic, Weidner Technical

Solutions, Happy State Bank, The Derrick, and many more community partners.