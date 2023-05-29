AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Snack Pak 4 Kids announced Monday that snack paks will be available for area students throughout the summer by drive-through distributions.

According to a news release from Snack Pak 4 Kids, the organization will be hosting various drive-through Snack Pak distributions throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. The distributions, which begin on June 2 and will be every Friday through August 11, will be at the following locations:

Caprock High School, 3001 E 34th;

Rogers Elementary, 920 N Mirror;

Power Church, 1344 SE 10th Ave.;

Hamlet Elementary, 705 Sycamore;

Wills Elementary, 3500 W 11th;

St. Stephen Church of Amarillo, 4600 S Western.

Officials with Snack Pak 4 Kids stressed that each Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August 11, students or parents are able to drive through any of the locations and receive a Snack Pak bag for the weekend, “no questions asked.”

“Snack Pak 4 Kids served more than 6,000 students each week during the school year. Every year we survey our kids and teachers to see what we’re doing right and what we can improve upon. More than 83% of our survey respondents indicated they need a Snack Pak over the summer – so we will be there.” said SP4K Executive Director, Dyron Howell.

For more information, visit the Snack Pak 4 Kids website.