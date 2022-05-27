AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snack Pak 4 Kids announced the return of their bags for summertime, which will be available for all Amarillo ISD students from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Friday, from June 3 to August 12.

The organization provides bags filled with food for children in “food insecure situations,” according to the Snack Pak 4 Kids Facebook page.

Snack Pak 4 Kids released the list of schools where the bags can be picked up:

Eastridge Mission Center, 1314 Evergreen St.

Humphrey’s Highland Elementary, 3901 SE 15th Ave.

Power Church, 1344 SE 10th Ave.

San Jacinto Elementary, 3400 NW 4th Ave.

Rogers Elementary, 920 N Mirror St.

Visit the Snack Pak 4 Kids Facebook page for more information on the organization.