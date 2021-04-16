Snack Pak 4 Kids Taste Test Team picks next round of food

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snack Pak 4 Kids help assist kids in our area that are struggling with food insecurity, but how do they pick what goes inside the packs?

That comes from the official Snack Pak 4 Kids Taste Test Team.

Dyron Howell, executive director for Snack Pak 4 Kids said that they have had this taste test for the past three years and he said everything in the packs is brand new and brand name.

He said the decision that the kids make at Will Rogers Elementary will not only impact kids in our area but kids across the nation.

“We give our kids a voice, we listen to them and then we go to these companies and sign contracts and we have national contracts that are able to bring our kids the best,” said Howell.

Some of those contracts include Kellogg’s, Gatorade, and Smucker’s along with others. Howell said they will spend two million dollars just in the Texas Panhandle to end weekend hunger.

Howell said Rogers Elementary is where Snack Pak 4 Kids start over a decade ago serving ten students, now they serve over 350 students every weekend.

Hayden Rai, a fourth-grader at Will Rogers Elementary said that helping other kids struggling with hunger is important.

“We’re kids and we want to know what other kids can taste and it’s very important that other kids with hunger be treated with food,” said Rai.

Howell added that investing in kids that are in elementary school and saying that their voice matters is invaluable.

“The more we can lean into our kids now at a young age and that we believe in them, there is no telling what happens,” said Howell.

Snack Pak 4 Kids said in the past the Taste Test Team have helped determine that Gatorade Zero, macaroni and cheese cups, and beef jerky should be put into the packs among other items.

Principal at Will Rogers Elementary Terri Huseman, said these kids have an immense impact on the community.

“These kids specifically are making a big impact on the entire community. The entire community who may receive Snack Pak,” said Huseman

Snack Pak 4 Kids said they work to ensure they deliver a high-quality pack for students and the taste test team is able to make an impact on others each week.