AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snack Pak 4 Kids is set to receive a check from Texas Cattle Feeders Association at a press conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to officials with Cattle Feeders.

The check, according to officials, will be presented at the annual Beef 4 Kids Classic golf tournament, located at Tascosa Golf Club, and will help provide beef protein to 12,000 kids in the Snack Pak program throughout the Texas Panhandle.