AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo ISD families started the third week of their holiday break on Monday, and Snack Pak 4 Kids provided access to food for those who needed it at nine locations throughout the city on Monday.

Courtesy: Snack Pak 4 Kids Facebook



Executive Director of Snack Pak 4 Kids, Dyron Howell said this is something they started last year because the students in the district were going to be out for three weeks instead of two. He said it was beneficial to some of the families they helped so they decided to do it again this year.

Included in the bags are a variety of things that are shelf stable and things that kids can prepare themselves, such as brand-name cereal, different protein items, and fruit items.

Howell said that everything that Snack Pak buys is brand new and brand name and added everything has been approved by the students they help.

He said that Snack Pak made a $20,000 investment to make sure kids have the tools they need while they are still out of school this last week of Christmas break.

“Kids can’t learn if they are hungry, alright. But they can change the world when they are full. So our job is to recognize if we give our kids the tools they need, in this case, it’s food, then we set our kids up for success. So our donors recognize that our volunteers packed bags last week. We packed over 4,500 bags over the Christmas break last week all done by our volunteers to make sure this is possible,” said Howell.

Howell said hunger does not take the summer or Christmas off, and added it does not take a holiday and he said it is a 52-week phenomenon.

“When life is happening and you are insecure and you are in survival mode, it’s a relief to know that someone hasn’t forgotten you. Our kids don’t always get to pick the situation they are in, so we are grateful that our community has stepped up to make a difference for our kids,” said Howell.

Howell said they sent $85,000 worth of food home the week before students got out of school, recognizing three weeks is a long time so he said they sent extra.

Howell added they do not measure success by how many cars drove through Monday, they measure success by being there and helping those in the community.

Howell said they passed out 1,800 Snack Paks across all nine locations Monday.