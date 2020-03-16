Snack Pak 4 Kids making sure students have food during coronavirus pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snack Pak 4 Kids is working to make sure students have food while staying home during the pandemic.

Those students received extra food this week in preparation for spring break.

For the last three weeks, they have been packing, prepping, and purchasing extra food in case they need to adjust their routine.

Currently, they have a three week supply of snack paks ready to go.

They said any donated money will help significantly, and 100% of donation buys food only.

Snack Pak 4 Kids will continue to update the public over on their Facebook page.

