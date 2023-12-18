AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas break is here for kids in our area and it can be a tough time for those who are facing food insecurity, but Snack Pak 4 Kids is working to keep them fed.

Executive Director Dyron Howell said kids will be out of school for three long weeks during winter break. For that reason, he said they give them each a card in their bag.

“So, this card tells them we didn’t forget about them and it let them know, ‘Hey, there’s going to be something for me at the end of this long, three weeks.'”

Last week, Howell said they sent out 17,000 snack paks to help kids over the first part of the break, especially as families are spending much more on groceries than in recent years.

“That’s why we’re not taking off over the holiday,” said Howell. “That’s why we sent out $80,000 worth of food last week, to make sure that if we know there’s more kids needing help, and we know more families are struggling, then we’ve stepped up to make sure that we’re helping those families.”

On Friday, Jan. 5, they will host a drive-through snack pak distribution. It will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Caprock High School

Hamlet Elementary

Rogers Elementary

Wills Elementary

St. Stephen Church of Amarillo

“We know there’s a need. We know that people need it, but what’s awesome, as they drive through, there’s no questions asked and we just serve you,” he continued. “You don’t need to have your kids in the car. We don’t need to see paperwork. We don’t need to do anything, except just know we’re there for you and we’re there for your kids.”

Click here to donate or volunteer for SP4K.