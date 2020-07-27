Snack Pak 4 Kids Expects to Distribute $1 Million in Food by This Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Snack Pak 4 Kids is expected to surpass $1 million dollars in food distributions this week.

Snack Pak normally focuses on feeding underprivileged children on the weekend, when the pandemic hit, they expanded their reach.

They partner with several churches and non-profits to distribute food to those in need.

Twice a week they have a “no questions asked” distribution event and provide dairy and produce.

This as they also continue to feed kids who are food insecure.

They will continue their distribution events every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. until August 13th.

You can visit their warehouse at 2406 SW 3rd to receive those boxes of food.

They’re also looking for more volunteers to help out. For more information click here.