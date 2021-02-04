Snack Pak 4 Kids adding Thin Mints to every Snack Pak handed out at spring break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Every year during spring break, Snack Pak 4 Kids sends home two bags of food to area students in need.

“It may be something simple and it may even feel insignificant but I promise you when that student opens up that bag at spring break, they’re going to be like wow,” said Dyron Howell, Snack Pak 4 Kids Founder.

Snack Pak 4 Kids adds a little treat to their bags they send home with kids that are food insecure.

“We actually send two bags versus one to help them with that long week,” said Howell.

The treat this year?

“I thought what better way to give our kids a treat than thin mints? What better way to help our local girl scouts than to buy thin mints from them. So really it’s a two-pronged deal,” said Howell.

Which is a win every way you look at it.

“We help two non-profits and ultimately we help our kids. What kid would not like a special treat of thin mints in their Snack Pak,” said Howell.

So why the girl scouts?

“They had to change how they do business. You think about this, they’re having to stand outside. They’re wearing masks. They’re not sure what’s going on. They can’t do things the traditional way. If we can purchase 2,200 boxes of thin mints in one purchase, think about the impact that has for our local girl scouts,” said Howell.

Which just follows the mission of Snack Pak 4 Kids.

“I think this is just another added feature of how we’re focused on doing our best for our kids. If they’re our future and we talk about them being our future then how we treat them and how we serve them now says a lot about what we expect of our future,” said Howell.

Howell said they are about halfway to their goal of purchasing the 2,200 boxes of Thin Mints from the girl scouts.

If you would like to donate and help them out with their goal, click here.