AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo sent an alert saying that the smoke in the Amarillo area is coming from the fires in Oklahoma that are being brought in via a cold front.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Beaver County near the river bed. Officials said the fire started before noon.

The Booker Fire Department reports that it is responding along with the Darrouzett Fire Department and the Follett Fire Department to help Beaver County firefighters with the fire near Forgan.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.