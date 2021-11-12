‘Smiles for Freedom’ event offers free dental work for veterans, active duty service members

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Brady Dental Group announced a “Smiles for Freedom” event in honor of Veterans Day, in which it will offer free dental treatments – including cleanings and “all forms” of dental work – for veterans and all active-duty members of the armed forces.

“It’s been on our hearts to do this,” said Brady Dental Group’s Dr. Kimberly Gilbert, “Dr. Laura Turner, Dr. Chris Brady, our entire staff and myself, have been thinking of ways that we can honor those people whose service to our country allows us to freely do what we love to do.”

“So much of what America stands for,” Gilbert continued, “these men and women have actually paid the price with their service. We want them to know that at Brady Dental group, we respect them and want to thank them for their service.”

The office ran screenings in October in order to schedule many of the veterans due for service Friday and determine what work was needed, according to Gilbert. Lone Star Oral Surgery, she said, would be partnering with the group for extractions.

Those with a Military ID can call the Brady Dental Group at 806-353-6422 to participate in the program.