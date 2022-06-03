AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo non-profit Smile Big TX organizers said they aim to make sure its upcoming Friday evening event will be “all the rave” in the community, complete with black lights, glow sticks, and neon colors. The “Neon Nebula” event was announced from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Starlight Ranch Event Center.

Organizers noted that tickets to the event were priced at $15 for general admission and $50 to $75 for access to VIP areas, all of which can be purchased here or by visiting the Smile Big TX Facebook page. The event is expected to not only include neon colors but food trucks, vendors, exclusive merchandise, a youth talent show, a drag show with top performers, and a dance party.

“All are welcome at this family-friendly event,” said organizers, “so bring your lawn chairs and wear your neon colors for this black light bash presented by Smile Big TX brought to you by Starlight Ranch!”

As described by its organizers, the mission of Smile Big TX is to offer therapeutic resources to LGBTQ+ youth and young adults in Amarillo and its surrounding areas, including (but not limited to):

Clothing

Shelter

Pantry assistance

Transgender health resources

College placement

Counseling

Rehabilitation

Crisis intervention

Job assistance

The Neon Nebula event is intended to bring in fundraising to go toward those resources, noted organizers, but President and Founder Ashton Hammer noted another goal as well.

“This is an exciting time for Big Smile TX, Inc. Not only are we beginning what will be an amazing journey, but we have this opportunity to help LGBTQ+ youth in so many ways,” said Hammer, “The Neon Nebula event represents a fantastic opportunity to not only support the youth of our community, but also to truly honor their uniqueness. For some of these kids, this may be the first time they have been celebrated for who they are in a world that excludes them for who they are not.”

Smile Big TX organizers said that the organization aims to be the face of unconditional love and support to the LGBTQ+ community, including through hosting events such as Neon Nebula.

“I want people leaving this event knowing it’s okay to be different,” said Drag Queen Wynter Summers, “It’s okay to be confused and not understand why you feel the way you do. They are not alone, they are loved, and we are all strong. In times of weakness is when true strength shines.”

Further, Vice President Kade Roberts noted that he is expecting that “our community will unite and stand up against hate,” and “this (event) will bring our community to the next level.”

More information on Smile Big TX can be found on their website and their social media pages.