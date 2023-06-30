AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Smile Big Texas hosted its annual Neon Nebula Drag Show at Starlight Ranch.

Neon Nebula is a fundraiser to help the mental health of local LGBTQ+ youths.

Eureka O-Hara from RuPaul’s Drag Race was the headliner and several others performed. The event is a celebration of pride month.

Smile Big Texas works to spread awareness and safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youths in the Texas Panhandle.